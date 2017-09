Dec 23 (Reuters) - Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :

* Signs financing agreement with Banco de Sabadell for 39.9 million euros ($43.6 million) with a duration of 10 years

* Says with the new agreement finances 89 percent of its office portfolio Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9155 euros)