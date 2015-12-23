BRIEF-Presco Group unit signs contract for sale of Presco Investments with Kruk unit

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Presco Group SA :

* Its unit Presco Investments Ltd signs with Secapital S.a.r.l, unit of Kruk SA, contract for sale of 200 percent stake in Presco Investments S.a.r.l.

* Its unit to sell Presco Investments s.a.r.l. to Secapital S.a.r.l for no more than 216.8 million zlotys ($55.80 million)

* Under the contract, Secapital plans to acquire also rights on liabilities portfolios of nominal value of 2.7 billion zlotys owned by PRESCO Investment I NS FIZ and Presco Investments S.a r.l.

* The parties intend that the transaction closure day will be no later than May 30, 2016