Dec 23 (Reuters) - Visibilia Editore SpA :

* Sells its entire stake in Selpress Media Monitoring & Newsbank Srl (Selpress)

* Stake was sold at a token price of 1 euro due to persistent loss of profitability of Selpress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)