BRIEF-Bittium: new facilities for bittium in Oulu, Finland

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Bittium Oyj :

* New facilities for Bittium in Oulu, Finland

* Total cost of project is about 15 million euros ($16.4 million) including land property and fittings

* Agreement is design and construct contract in nature and cost will be about 13 million euros

* Facilities will be ready for use by end of 2017

* Company expects to streamline its operations and save costs from 2018 onwards once project has been completed Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)