BRIEF-Star Fitness to issue I and K shares; changes fiscal year
December 23, 2015 / 1:58 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Star Fitness to issue I and K shares; changes fiscal year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Star Fitness Sa

* Shareholders resolve to repeal and subsequently to change resolutions from May 4, 2015 on capital increase via issue of series I, J and K shares

* Resolves to raise capital via private issue of 5.4 million series I and 5.9 million K shares

* Resolves to change its accounting year

* Says its fiscal year will start on April 1 and end on March 31 and current fiscal, started on Jan. 1, 2015 year will be prolonged until March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

