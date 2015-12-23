FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Your Image to issue G shares in swap for shares of EveryFlow
December 23, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Your Image to issue G shares in swap for shares of EveryFlow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Your Image SA :

* Shareholders resolve to raise company’s capital via private issue of 10 million series G shares at 0.50 zloty each

* Series G shares will be offered to several investors in exchange for contribution in-kind of 2,533 shares of EveryFlow Sp. z o.o. priced at 5.5 million zlotys ($1.4 million)

* Investors to whom series G shares are offered include: Grzegorz Lisowicz, Jacek Paczesniak, Miroslaw Malinowski, Lukasz Filus, Robert Kyc, Acrebit SA, Sumixan Limited, EGI Limited and SN Consulting Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8927 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

