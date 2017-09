Dec 23 (Reuters) - Artnews SA :

* Skate Capital Corporation decreases stake in company to 0.24 percent from 12.18 percent via sale of 6.4 million shares on Dec. 18 in privately negotiated transaction

* BMP Media Holding LLC acquires 6.4 million shares in company, raising its stake to 59.54 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)