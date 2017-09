Dec 23 (Reuters) - Ozak Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi As :

* To sell property at 7.0 million lira ($2.39 million) plus VAT in Atasehir, Istanbul to Akyon Tesis Yonetimi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9270 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)