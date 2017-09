Dec 23 (Reuters) - Air Market SA :

* Luxembourg-based Deluco SARL buys 10,694,358 series I shares representing 10.29 percent stake in Air Market

* Other shareholders who acquired company’s series I shares include: Mirallia Holdco, Marcin Michnicki and Probatus Sp. z o.o.

* The company previously announced private issue of series I shares on Oct. 28

