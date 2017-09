Dec 23 (Reuters) - Egeli & Co Tarim GSYO :

* Buys 250,116 shares in Yaprak Sut ve Besi Ciftlikleri Sanayi ve Ticaret at 562,761 lira ($192,594), 2.25 lira per share

* Its share in Yaprak Sut increases to 5.63 pct from 2.11 pct Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 2.9220 liras)