BRIEF-Viadeo accelerates refocusing activities on France
December 24, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Viadeo accelerates refocusing activities on France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Viadeo SA :

* Announces acceleration of refocusing of activities on France, output of the Chinese market and closing the server center in California managed by subsidiary APVO California

* Confirms strategic redeployment in France with termination of activities of its subsidiary Tianji in China on Dec. 31

* Says its US subsidiary APVO is under proposed tax adjustment by French tax administration, what might significantly impact company results

* Reinforces its management by nomination of deputy CEO

* Says its new strategy to be released in H1 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

