BRIEF-Sollers sells it stake in JV with Isuzu to Japanese partners
December 25, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sollers sells it stake in JV with Isuzu to Japanese partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Sollers :

* Says in mid-December it sold its stake in joint venture SOLLERS-ISUZU to Japanese partners

* Says 29 pct shares in JV was bought by Isuzu Motors Limited, and 21 pct by Sojitz Corporation

* As a result, Isuzu Motors Limited owns 74 pct and Sojitz Corporation 26 pct voting shares in the JV

* Says decision to divest its stake in the JV was made to focus on business development in strategic segments of SUVs and light commercial vehicles

Source text - bit.ly/1OOo8vM

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

