Dec 28 (Reuters) - Bioorganic Research and Services SA :

* Says it will take part in consortium BIOMAP to design tests and to develop biopharmaceuticals

* Says to get subsidy of 572,988 euros ($627,938) for the initiative

* Says BIOMAP, composed of Laboratorios ROVI, Bionaturis, Vaxdyn and Vivacell Biotechnology Espana will be developed between 2015-2017 Source text: bit.ly/1IxZP8P

