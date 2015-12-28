FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grupo Ezentis renews contracts in Brazil for 116 mln euros
#Communications Equipment
December 28, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grupo Ezentis renews contracts in Brazil for 116 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Says its unit Ezentis Servicos, Engenharia e Instalacao de Comunicacoes SA wins contracts extension in Brazil 

* Says contracts have duration until September 2018 and volume of about 116 million euros ($127 million)

* Renewal and expansion of four contracts awarded by VIVO(Telefonica Brasil) is for operation and maintenance of the mobile network plant in 10 states in Brazil, and maintenance of internal plant network in the state of Sao Paulo Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
