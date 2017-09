Dec 28 (Reuters) - Ansa Yatirim Holding AS :

* To increase its stake in MFG Akaryakit Urunleri Dagitim Sanayi to 49 percent from 35 pct

* To buy B group 1.7 million shares of MFG Akaryakit Urunleri from Majority shareholder Ulukan Özel for 1.7 million lira ($582,311.43)

* To finalize the transaction until Dec. 31 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 2.9194 liras)