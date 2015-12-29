FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tradedoubler says CFO Tomas Ljunglof has resigned, to reduce workforce
December 29, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tradedoubler says CFO Tomas Ljunglof has resigned, to reduce workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Tradedoubler

* Says announces efficiency improvements, CFO Tomas Ljunglof has resigned

* Says will reduce permanent staff by around ten employees

* Says the reduction relates to the company’s management and other overheads

* Says one-off costs relating to this restructure during Q4 are estimated to be SEK 10 million

* Says will continue to roll out its new performance marketing solution that brings new customers to the businesses of its clients during Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
