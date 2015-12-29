FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pawel Witkiewicz to sell 834,990 CUBE.ITG's shares to Marek Girek
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
December 29, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pawel Witkiewicz to sell 834,990 CUBE.ITG's shares to Marek Girek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - CUBE.ITG SA :

* Pawel Witkiewicz plans to sell 834,990 shares of company to Marek Girek at 6.53 zloty per share

* Pawel Witkiewicz is company’s chairman of the management board and Marek Girek is vice chairman of the management board

* Additionally, Marek Girek, his wholly-owned unit, Mizarus Sp. z o.o., and Krzysztof Bednarek (Parties) signed agreement on voting at company’s general meetings of shareholders

* After acquisition by Marek Girek of 834,990 shares of company (representing 9.9 percent stake) Parties will hold together 26.81 percent stake in CUBE.ITG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.