Dec 29 (Reuters) - Farmsintez OJSC :

* Says sets price for additional share issue placed in closed subscription at 25.45 roubles a share, including with pre-emptive rights

* Says price of stake in SinBio LLC to be purchased from ROSNANO has been set at 1.04 billion roubles ($14.34 million) and from AysGen LLC at 1.47 billion roubles Source text - bit.ly/1kpO0FX

