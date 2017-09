Dec 29 (Reuters) - Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Says year ended Sept. 30, 2015 revenue of 1.4 billion naira versus 1.6 billion naira last year

* Year ended Sept. 30, 2015 loss before tax of 315.77 million naira versus loss of 198.17 million naira last year Source : bit.ly/1OqFC0N Further company coverage: