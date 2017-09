Dec 28 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank PJSC :

* Says on Dec. 25 Viktor Pichugov acquired direct 10 pct stake in bank

* Says MARBALE UNIVERSAL CORP divested its 10 pct stake in bank Source texts: bit.ly/1SiwuRJ , bit.ly/1Ud6HsD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)