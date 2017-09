Dec 28 (Reuters) - Ktima Kostas Lazaridis SA :

* Capital increase to be completed by increasing nominal value of shares from 0.33 euro ($0.3620) to 0.36 euro per share

* To increase share capital by 474,144 euro Source text: bit.ly/1JDQJlQ

