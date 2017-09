Dec 28 (Reuters) - Parsan Makina Parcalari Sanayii As :

* Completes machine installments, starts cold test for 12,500 tonnes capacity forging press line and 300,000 unit/annum capacity axle shaft line in its Dilovasi, Kocaeli facility

* Plans to start operation in its Dilovasi, Kocaeli facility in the first quarter of 2016 gradually Source text for Eikon:

