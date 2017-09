Dec 28 (Reuters) - Pani Teresa Medica SA :

* SIGVARIS HOLDING AG announces squeeze-out for remaining 3.61 percent stake in company at 15.45 zlotys per share

* Following tender offer, SIGVARIS HOLDING owns 96.39 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon:

