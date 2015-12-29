FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adveo to cut 120 jobs and suspends dividend payment
#Office Equipment
December 29, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adveo to cut 120 jobs and suspends dividend payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Adveo Group International SA :

* Says its unit, Adveo Espana SAU, initiates talks to adjust size of workforce in certain areas

* The process involves reduction of 120 jobs in Madrid centers and it does not affect warehouse activity

* Says the process is due to economic, productive and organizational reasons and will be implemented in H1 2016

* Suspends dividend payment of 0.28 euro ($0.31) gross per share approved on June 26, after failing to meet conditions of the syndicated loan signed in Jan. 27 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
