BRIEF-Adveo to cut 120 jobs and suspends dividend payment

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Adveo Group International SA :

* Says its unit, Adveo Espana SAU, initiates talks to adjust size of workforce in certain areas

* The process involves reduction of 120 jobs in Madrid centers and it does not affect warehouse activity

* Says the process is due to economic, productive and organizational reasons and will be implemented in H1 2016

* Suspends dividend payment of 0.28 euro ($0.31) gross per share approved on June 26, after failing to meet conditions of the syndicated loan signed in Jan. 27 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9108 euros)