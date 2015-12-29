BRIEF-Melrose to return roughly 2.4 bln stg cash after Elster deal

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries Plc :

* Proposed return of approximately £2.4 billion in cash to shareholders, equivalent to 240 pence per ordinary share

* Proposed return of capital will require two court hearings, but no further general meeting of shareholders of melrose

* Ratio for share capital consolidation will be set by reference to closing middle-market price on record entitlement date, expected to be Jan. 26, 2016