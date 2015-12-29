FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 29, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Melrose to return roughly 2.4 bln stg cash after Elster deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries Plc :

* Proposed return of approximately £2.4 billion in cash to shareholders, equivalent to 240 pence per ordinary share

* Proposed return of capital will require two court hearings, but no further general meeting of shareholders of melrose

* Ratio for share capital consolidation will be set by reference to closing middle-market price on record entitlement date, expected to be Jan. 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
