BRIEF-Texton Property to buy retail park in UK for 9 mln stg
December 29, 2015 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Texton Property to buy retail park in UK for 9 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Texton Property Fund Ltd :

* Concluded an agreement to acquire a retail park located in a prime location in Camborne in UK for 9.8 mln stg at an acquisition yield of 6.40 pct

* Effective date of Camborne Retail Park acquisition will be date of transfer of Camborne Retail Park, which is expected to be on or about 8 January 2016

* Purchase consideration of 9.85 million stg will be funded through existing cash resources, via a currency swap Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

