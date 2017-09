Dec 29 (Reuters) - Oryzon Genomics SA :

* Receives public aid in the form of two unsecured loans totaling 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million)

* To use obtained financing to promote the development of epigenetic inhibitors for neurodegenerative and cancer diseases Source text for Eikon:

