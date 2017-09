Dec 30 (Reuters) - OGK-2 PJSC :

* Says power block No. 2 at Ryazanskaya GRES has been connected to grid, as of Jan. 1, 2016 will start power supplies to wholesale electricity market

* Says following reconstruction the installed capacity of power block No. 2 has been increased by 60 MW, to 330 MW from 270 MW Source text - bit.ly/1JfmMO1

