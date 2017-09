Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cpi SA :

* Approves share buy-back plan for 2 years, price per share between 0.10 euros ($0.1093) and 1.00 euros and maximum of 1/10 of paid-up share capital Source text: bit.ly/1mpoxxO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9153 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)