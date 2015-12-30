BRIEF-Adiuvo Investments unit signs Saudi Arabia distribution deal

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Its unit’s Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Polska signs deal with Hulul Al Jamal for distribution of its products in Saudi Arabia

* Its unit’s products Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate to be distributed in Saudi Arabia for 3 years

* Expects that minimal value of orders for its unit’s product in Saudi Arabia in next 3 years to be at about 1.6 million zlotys ($411,693) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8864 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)