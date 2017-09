Dec 30 (Reuters) - Stanbic Ibtc Holdings Plc:

* Announced executive appointments and changes in its management structure

* Demola Sogunle has been named deputy Chief Executive (deputy Managing Director) of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc

* Sogunle was until recently the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Source text (bit.ly/1OZus3y)