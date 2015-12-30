FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Macintosh Retail Group declared bankrupt
December 30, 2015 / 3:59 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Macintosh Retail Group declared bankrupt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* The suspension of payments (surseance van betaling) for the company was terminated upon request of the administrators and was converted into bankruptcy as of today

* J.J.M.C. Huppertz and B.W.G.P. Meijs (current administrators / bewindvoerders ) have been appointed as trustees

* No companies of the group other than the listed holding company Macintosh Retail Group N.V. are subject to bankruptcy

* All shops and stores of the several Macintosh formats are open Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
