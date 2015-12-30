FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orava Asuntorahasto buys 81 apartments for EUR 16.4 mln
December 30, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orava Asuntorahasto buys 81 apartments for EUR 16.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :

* Orava Residential REIT has signed binding agreements to buy 81 apartments for total debt-free purchase price of 16.4 million euros

* 53 apartments bought from construction companies are not leased

* 62 pct of value of acquired apartments are located in Helsinki area, 22 pct in major cities and 16 pct in mid-sized towns

* Combined impact of transactions and change in fair value of investment properties in October-November are estimated to be positive about 2 million euros for Q4 result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
