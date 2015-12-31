FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lux Island Resorts says bond holders have exercised right to convert bonds into LIR ordinary shares
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 31, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lux Island Resorts says bond holders have exercised right to convert bonds into LIR ordinary shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Lux Island Resorts Ltd :

* Bond holders representing 599,580 bonds have exercised their right to convert their bonds into Co’s (LIR) ordinary shares

* Pursuant to listing particulars, LIR will therefore issue 122,868 new ordinary shares on 31 December 2015

* The first day of trading of the new ordinary shares will be on the 4 January 2016

* Number of ordinary shares of LIR after the above issue will therefore increase from about 136.8 million to about 136.9 million Source text (bit.ly/1R09Luj) Further company coverage:

