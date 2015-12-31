FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 31, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mauritius Union Assurance CY Ltd says reference to plaint with summons dated 30 Dec lodged before Supreme Court against Co, other defendents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Mauritius Union Assurance CY Ltd:

* Says reference to plaint with summons dated 30 Dec lodged before Supreme Court by Y. Ramtoola, Special Administrator of Bai Co

* Says plaint with summons against Co & 17 other co-defendants and in the presence of two other third parties

* Says Co working with legal team in determining response to plaint in accordance with terms, conditions of policy subject matter

* Says plaintiffs are claiming the sum of 200 million rupees under the Directors And Officers Policy of Co Source text (bit.ly/1R0eA6X) Further company coverage: [ ]

