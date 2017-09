Dec 31 (Reuters) - Quality Beverages Ltd :

* Co’s Board informs of completion of amalgamation and merger of Vital Water Bottling Co into QBL as from Dec 31, 2015

* Shares of Vital will be cancelled and QBL will issue Vital's shareholders 7 new QBL shares for every 1 Vital share