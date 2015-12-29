FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sporting signs TV transmission and sponsorship deal with Nos unit
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
December 29, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sporting signs TV transmission and sponsorship deal with Nos unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube De Portugal Futebol SAD (Sporting) :

* Signs contract with Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais SA for transfer of transmission and sponsorship rights

* Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais to become main sponsor of Sporting for 12 and a half sport seasons from Jan. 1, 2016

* Transfers to Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais TV transmission rights of home games of main Sporting team for ten sport seasons from July 1, 2018

* Transfers to Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais rights of usage of commercial space of Jose Alvalade stadium for ten sport seasons starting from July 1, 2018

* Transfers to Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais rights to transmission and distribution of Sporting TV channel for 12 sport seasons from July 1, 2017

* Signs annex to transmission rights with Publicidade de Portugal e Televisao SA (PPTV) and commercial space usage rights for three sport seasons till 2018

* Says global financial consideration of Nos and PPTV deals till 2018 amount to 515 million euros ($563 million)

* Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais is unit of Nos SGPS SA Source text: bit.ly/1mNNm78

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.