BRIEF-Cullinan Holdings says FY HEPS falls 19 pct to 7.03 cents
December 29, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cullinan Holdings says FY HEPS falls 19 pct to 7.03 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Cullinan Holdings Ltd :

* FY trading profit R74.9 mln (down 19 pct)

* FY headline earnings per share down 19 pct at 7.03 cents

* FY dividend per share 2 cents versus 3 cents

* Despite lower results in 2015, we are confident that group will see further growth in 2016

* Anticipate that effects of weaker rand will be positively felt in inbound tourism revenue in 2016

* With effects of Ebola waning and expectation that South African visa regulations will soon be amended, we believe 2016 prospects are positive

* Inbound tourism is still not back at 2014 levels but lower oil price and weaker exchange rate provide us with some optimism for year ahead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

