Dec 29 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc :

* ECB sets minimum consolidated CET1 ratio for HSBC France of at least 10 pct as of Jan. 1, 2016

* CET1 ratio of HSBC France at 30 June 2015 was 14.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)