BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum says may not secure alternative funding if Olisol placing does not complete
#Bankruptcy News
December 29, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum says may not secure alternative funding if Olisol placing does not complete

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Tethys Petroleum Ltd

* Currently does not have sufficient funding to meet its requirements beyond next few months

* If transaction does not proceed for any reason, there is significant doubt about company’s ability to continue as a going concern

* Has been granted a 2- year extension to Kul-Bas Exploration and production contract in Kazakhstan

* Company expects that placing will close towards end of February 2016

* If transaction does not proceed, there is significant doubt that management will be successful in securing alternative funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
