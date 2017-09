Dec 30 (Reuters) - Corbion NV :

* Has signed a U.S. Private Placement (USPP) Notes program with 4 institutional investors

* Issuance of $125 million under this program consists of one tranche with a maturity of 10 years and a fixed interest rate of 4.17 pct