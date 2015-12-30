FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Total Client expects restructuring to complete by January
December 30, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Total Client expects restructuring to complete by January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Total Client Services Ltd :

* Continues to pursue various internal and external opportunities and initiatives in line with restructuring and rebuilding phase

* Initiatives include reduction of costs, exit from unsustainable contracts and pursuit of new profitable contracts

* Completion and release of all outstanding financial statements remain an important area of focus for company

* Prior expected completion deadlines, as referred to in previous progress reports, have not been met by TCS

* Conclusion of restructuring process is expected by January 2016

* Only once financial re-structuring elements are approved and in place, auditors will be in a position to continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

