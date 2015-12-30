FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 30, 2015

BRIEF-Lventure approves 2016-2019 business plan; prelimin. 2015 net loss in line with 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Lventure Group SpA :

* Under its business plan sees dividend payout at 50 percent of operating profit as of 2018 and 2016-2019 total investments of about 12 million euros ($13.12 million)

* Expects to reach 77 portfolio holdings in 2019 (net of exit and write-off)

* Preliminary FY 2015 negative EBIT of 1.2 million euros and preliminary FY net loss at 1.2 million euros, both in line with FY 2014

* Approves 2016-2019 industrial plan

* Plans to vote capital increase by maximum value of 4.99 million euros

* Expects net result in 2019 to exceed 4 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1QYRBJy

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

