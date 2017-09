Dec 30 (Reuters) - Fitbug Holdings Plc

* Trading in h2 is expected to show significant increases in pre tax losses announced at half year

* Considerable progress has been made in positioning company to capitalise on kiqplan, its digital health and fitness coaching platform

* Has also entered discussions with fitbit inc. Regarding litigation and claims between two companies and shareholders will be kept informed of developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: