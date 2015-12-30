FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galasys says court debars Well Oriental Investments from voting at EGM
December 30, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Galasys says court debars Well Oriental Investments from voting at EGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Galasys Plc :

* Court order was made against Well Oriental Investments in order to preserve composition of company’s board until case next comes before court

* Has undertaken to start legal proceedings in Jersey as soon as practicable to determine outstanding issues including current composition of board

* Ongoing effect of court order is that WOI is prohibited from voting on any of resolutions to be proposed at EGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
