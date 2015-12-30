BRIEF-Galasys says court debars Well Oriental Investments from voting at EGM

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Galasys Plc :

* Court order was made against Well Oriental Investments in order to preserve composition of company’s board until case next comes before court

* Has undertaken to start legal proceedings in Jersey as soon as practicable to determine outstanding issues including current composition of board

* Ongoing effect of court order is that WOI is prohibited from voting on any of resolutions to be proposed at EGM