Dec 30 (Reuters) - Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Shareholder Erhan Topac to apply Central Securities Depository (MKK) to convert 5.6 mln shares in Gedik Yatirim Menkul Degerler into publicly tradable

* Shareholder says aforementioned shares planned to be tradable on Istanbul Stock Exchange within one year Source text for Eikon:

