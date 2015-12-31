BRIEF-Ansaldo board approves statement of mandatory totalitarian public tender offer

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Ansaldo STS SpA :

* Board has approved the statement related to mandatory totalitarian public tender offer launched by Hitachi Rail Italy Investments Srl

* Board has not reached the majority on the fairness of the price of 9.50 euros ($10.38) per share

* The fact that the board of directors did not reach the majority to express its assessment on fairness of offer price does not prevent the making of offer