BRIEF-Ansaldo board approves statement of mandatory totalitarian public tender offer
#Communications Equipment
December 31, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ansaldo board approves statement of mandatory totalitarian public tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Ansaldo STS SpA :

* Board has approved the statement related to mandatory totalitarian public tender offer launched by Hitachi Rail Italy Investments Srl

* Board has not reached the majority on the fairness of the price of 9.50 euros ($10.38) per share

* The fact that the board of directors did not reach the majority to express its assessment on fairness of offer price does not prevent the making of offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
