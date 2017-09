Dec 31 (Reuters) - Wierzyciel SA :

* Dariusz Rzepka raises his stake in company to 15.10 percent from 7.79 percent

* Helikon Sp. z o.o., an affiliated unit of Dariusz Rzepka, raises its stake in company to 26.56 percent  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)