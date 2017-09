Dec 31 (Reuters) - Cube ITG SA :

* Its unit, Data Techno Park, signs 7.43 million zloty ($1.90 million) net deal with CompFort Meridian Polska sp. z o.o. to provide access to IT infrastructure for 36 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9173 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)