BRIEF-Italeaf: TerniEnergia sells 50 pct of four SPV to Renewable European Investment Italy 3
#Financials
January 4, 2016 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Italeaf: TerniEnergia sells 50 pct of four SPV to Renewable European Investment Italy 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Italeaf SpA :

* TerniEnergia continues increasing the value of its photovoltaic assets

* TerniEnergia has signed an agreement to sale the 50 pct of the share capital of the SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicle) Investimenti Infrastrutture Srl, Società Agricola Fotosolara Oristano Srl, Società Agricola Fotosolara Bonannaro Srl e Infocacaciucci Srl to European Investment Italy 3 - REI III Srl

* Transaction price for 50 pct of companies amounts to 1.7 million euros

* Payment shall be made by cash by European Investment Renewable Italy 3 - REI III Srl Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

